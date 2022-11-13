News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in News were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of News by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of News by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of News by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 361,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157,852 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

