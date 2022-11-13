Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Nordson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Nordson by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nordson by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $236.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.54.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

