Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 3.3 %

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $250.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.22. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

