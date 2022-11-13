Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Raised by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 52.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $250.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.10 and its 200-day moving average is $236.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

