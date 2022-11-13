Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $58.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens downgraded Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.59.

Okta Stock Up 10.4 %

OKTA stock opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 123.3% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 49.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 22.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 768.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 48.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

