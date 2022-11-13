Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.02). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 51.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 million. On average, analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

