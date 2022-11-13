Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 931 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in HubSpot by 47.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $306.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.01. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.61 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

