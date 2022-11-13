Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 337.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

