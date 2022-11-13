Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $203,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

GDYN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $13.23 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.25 million, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.