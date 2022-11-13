Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,982 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,762 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,827,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,664,000 after acquiring an additional 323,686 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,127,000 after acquiring an additional 167,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.