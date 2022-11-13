Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 293 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at $27,128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Saia by 83.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after buying an additional 122,808 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 76.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia stock opened at $247.50 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.75.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

