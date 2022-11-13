Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $249.53 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.40 and its 200 day moving average is $228.19.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $3,089,882.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,951,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,475 shares of company stock valued at $40,112,784. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.