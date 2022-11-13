Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $125.75.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
