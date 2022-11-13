Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $125.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryanair Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €17.70 ($17.70) to €18.20 ($18.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.95.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.