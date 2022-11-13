Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after buying an additional 357,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,592,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,465,000 after buying an additional 515,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,946,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,421,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ESI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

