Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

