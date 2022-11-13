Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WAL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

