Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 91.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BOK Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOKF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.33.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,924. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

