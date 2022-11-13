Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,425 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,982 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,000 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,865,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,423,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ET opened at $12.20 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.