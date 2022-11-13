Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ANET opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,061 shares of company stock valued at $8,883,936. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

