Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,147,000 after purchasing an additional 157,529 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,929 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $972,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 3.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 33.77%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

