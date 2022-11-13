Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 336 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54.

