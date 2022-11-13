Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 612 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TWNK opened at $26.87 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.