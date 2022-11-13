Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $200.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.98 and its 200 day moving average is $196.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

