Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE AJRD opened at $49.07 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.