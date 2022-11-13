Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

IPG opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

