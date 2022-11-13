Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,005 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

DVN stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.