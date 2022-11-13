Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,290 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SouthState by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SouthState by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,171,000 after buying an additional 444,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SouthState by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after buying an additional 343,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SouthState by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after buying an additional 224,954 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $229,398.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,337.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $229,398.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,337.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,280,840. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SouthState Stock Down 3.9 %

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $86.35 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.89. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.