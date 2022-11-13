Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,621 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $31.38 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $135.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

