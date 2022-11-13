Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,571 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,571 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 310,646 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of SWKS opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.