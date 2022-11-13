Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,889 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IVW stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.26. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

