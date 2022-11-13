Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 689 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 384,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,106,000 after purchasing an additional 247,478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 527,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,058,000 after acquiring an additional 100,606 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,602,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90.

