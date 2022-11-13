Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.3 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

