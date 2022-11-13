Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.53. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

