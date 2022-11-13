Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 86,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 3,058.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HMC. StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

