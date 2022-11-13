Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 79.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 205.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 517.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALSN opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

