Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,676 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

