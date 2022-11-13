Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 35,859 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 145.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,000,797,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

