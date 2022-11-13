Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 77.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 3.6 %

AJRD opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.