Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Title by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Investors Title by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Investors Title by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investors Title by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investors Title in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.73. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $125.80 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.92.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

