Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Xcel Energy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

