Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,976 shares of company stock worth $11,402,601. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 101.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

