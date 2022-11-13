Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in onsemi by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.02.

ON opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.59. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

