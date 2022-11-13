Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 34.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

PPL Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

