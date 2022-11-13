Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $249.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.72.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

