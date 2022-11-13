Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.13. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

