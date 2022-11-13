Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 924.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $283.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.05 and a 12-month high of $334.99.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $16,573,892.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,976 shares of company stock worth $2,950,477. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

