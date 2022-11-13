Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 161.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,385 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 294,796 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. CWM LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 62.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.30) to €4.00 ($4.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

