Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 6.1 %

LYB stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.97.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

