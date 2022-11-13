Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GSY opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $50.38.
