Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 78.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $289.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $292.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.66 and its 200-day moving average is $221.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.18.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.